The Local Groove - May, 18 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from May 18,2024

Featuring -

Relic Hearts - Volatile

Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band - Turn Your Love On High

Kat & Zach - Winter Flower

The Seen - Younger Than Yesterday

The Sorters - The Basement

The Laurel - City Streets

Titchner-Scott - 7 Cigarettes

Jessie Leo - Am I Enough

Alex Stanilla - Overtime

OK Otter - Vampire Fisherman

Katie James - Made Me Look

Triple A Blues Band - Gator Tune, Triple A Swing

August Room - Remember

Host - The Mighty Wiggus