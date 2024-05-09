Lebanon County man faces 11 years in prison for his role in January 6 attack

A Lebanon County man faces 11 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attackon the U.S. Capitol.

Leo Brent Bozell IV was convicted last year on seven felonies and three misdemeanors. Sentencing is scheduled for May 17.

The Justice Department is seeking a terrorism sentencing enhancement on one of those felonies to extend Bozell’s prison sentence.

Bozell lied on the stand in his defense, failed to show remorse, and engaged in “relentless and sustained attacks on law enforcement in multiple locations inside and outside the Capitol,” according to Justice Department documents.

Video from the day shows Bozell breaking windows to enter both the Capitol and the Senate chambers, as well as opening doors for other rioters.

Video also shows Bozell chasing a police officer.

Bozell’s attorney is asking the court for a three-year maximum. Bozell pleaded not guilty but was convicted on all counts in a bench trial. In sentencing documents, Bozell states he did not plan to engage in a riot, that he got caught up in the moment, and that he now accepts full responsibility.

Bozell’s father, Brent Bozell the Third is a well-known activist who founded the Media Research Center and Parents Television Council. The Media Research Center says it counters left wing bias in news media to “defend and preserve America’s founding principles and Judeo-Christian values.” The Parents Television Council aims to “protect children and families from graphic sex, violence and profanity in the media.”

The FBI has arrested at least 99 Pennsylvanians on charges related to the attack – which drove Congress from its chambers in an effort to keep former President Donald Trump in power.

