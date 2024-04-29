Hear the winners of WPSU's Student Poetry Writing Contest read their poems

I’m Marjorie Maddox. For National Poetry Month, we’re delighted to host the winners of our 2nd annual contest, open to students in K-12th grades. WPSU received over 293 submissions across fifteen counties.

So here’s to young authors and their poetic visions! And here’s to the teachers, parents, and volunteers who led the way to such imaginative explorations!

—

The winner for the K-2 category is second grader Remington Aileo of State College. In his narrative poem “The Invisible Dragon,” Remington uses rhyme, a boy, a dragon, and an unexpected meeting to contemplate friendship and courage.

- - -

Here’s “The Invisible Dragon” by Remington Aileo

- - -

The winner for third to fifth graders is third grader Alaina Smith of State College. Full of joy, motion, and mystery, the poem “Alysia’s Dance” underscores a mystical connection with nature.

Here’s “Alysia’s Dance” by Alaina Smith.

- - -

The winner for sixth to eighth graders is sixth grader Nina Woldt of Warren. Nina’s winning poem, “Beautiful Things,” is a villanelle, a nineteen-line poem that employs repetition. Listen as the poet ponders the intersection of beauty and simplicity—while also employing the villanelle form.

Here's “Beautiful Things” by Nina Woldt.

- - -

The winner for ninth to twelfth graders is eleventh grader Maya Dombroski of Boalsburg. Poets strive to present universal truths in fresh and engaging ways. In “Glitter,” Maya gets at the hard truths of grief by using images we will not soon forget.

Here’s “Glitter” by Mya Dombroski.

—

From wherever you are listening, please clap for the winning poems, as read by the authors themselves. You may view the top three entries in each category at the WPSU Poetry Contest webpage: www.wpsu.org/poetrycontest

May we continue to encourage creativity wherever we find it, but especially in the young.

For Poetry Moment, I’m Marjorie Maddox.