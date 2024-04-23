Voices from the polls: Blair County voters share their thoughts on the presidential election

Tuesday, April 23 is Pennsylvania’s primary election. Democrats and Republicans across the state cast votes for president, U.S. and State House and Senate, and state attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

Outside his polling place in Bellwood, John Weeden said he served in the military and as a law enforcement officer. He said he’s concerned about growing discontent toward police and about global affairs.

“I'm particularly not very thrilled with both parties right now on some of that stuff, but I mean, it is what it is," Weeden said.

Weeden is registered as a Republican, but said he’s more in the middle. He only registered with a party so he can vote in Pennsylvania’s closed primary elections. He voted for Donald Trump for president, but said Nikki Haley was also a good choice.

Haley was still on the ballot, even though she dropped out of the race last month.

Mike Engle from Allegheny Township voted for Haley over Trump because of her foreign affairs experience.

“It's still a vote and I feel good about the vote and I'm moving on. I know he's gonna be the presumptive nominee, but I can still vote for whom I want," Engle said.

Diane Shannon from Antis Township voted for Trump. She said she isn’t worried about Trump’s ongoing criminal trial.

“There's been gobs of money spent on trying to persecute him, and I resent my money being spent that way. If he's a criminal, convict him, throw him in jail. Don't let him be the president. But I don't think he's a criminal," Shannon said.

Trump’s trial started Monday. He faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, which is punishable by up to four years in prison.