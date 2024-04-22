© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pa. election officials warn a vote for these U.S. Senate candidates on Tuesday’s ballot won’t count

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published April 22, 2024 at 1:59 PM EDT
This is a sample of an official election ballot provided by the Allegheny County Election Division in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
This is a sample of an official election ballot provided by the Allegheny County Election Division in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Several counties in Pennsylvania have outdated ballots with U.S. Senate candidates who can no longer be certified.

Election officials in several counties are warning voters of several names on Tuesday's ballot for the U.S. Senate that will not be counted, unless they are written in.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the Secretary of the Commonwealth to not certify three candidates for U.S. Senate: Joseph Vodvarka and Brandi Tomasetti on the Republican ballot, and William Parker on the Democratic ballot.

In each case, judges say the candidates did not have the 2,000 valid signatures needed for their nomination petition. The courts announced those judgments in the first week of March, after several counties already printed their ballots for the 2024 General Primary Election.

Blair, Huntingdon, Elk, Forest, Lycoming, Jefferson and Clinton counties have one or more of those outdated names on the ballot. Election officials say a vote for Vodvarka, Tomasetti or Parker for the U.S. Senate will not count unless they are written in.

Only write-in votes or votes for Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Dave McCormick can be certified.

Sarah Seymour, the director of elections in Blair County, said a notice will be posted at all precincts for the candidates that will not be counted. Seymour said a notice was also sent with all mail-in ballots.

The notice that will be posted at all Blair County voting precincts on Tuesday, April 23. This notice was also included in each mail-in ballot sent out to voters.
Blair County Board of Elections
The notice that will be posted at all Blair County voting precincts on Tuesday, April 23. This notice was also included in each mail-in ballot sent out to voters.
Tags
Local News
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
See stories by Sydney Roach