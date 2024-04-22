Pa. election officials warn a vote for these U.S. Senate candidates on Tuesday’s ballot won’t count

Election officials in several counties are warning voters of several names on Tuesday's ballot for the U.S. Senate that will not be counted, unless they are written in.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the Secretary of the Commonwealth to not certify three candidates for U.S. Senate: Joseph Vodvarka and Brandi Tomasetti on the Republican ballot, and William Parker on the Democratic ballot.

In each case, judges say the candidates did not have the 2,000 valid signatures needed for their nomination petition. The courts announced those judgments in the first week of March, after several counties already printed their ballots for the 2024 General Primary Election.

Blair, Huntingdon, Elk, Forest, Lycoming, Jefferson and Clinton counties have one or more of those outdated names on the ballot. Election officials say a vote for Vodvarka, Tomasetti or Parker for the U.S. Senate will not count unless they are written in.

Only write-in votes or votes for Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Dave McCormick can be certified.

Sarah Seymour, the director of elections in Blair County, said a notice will be posted at all precincts for the candidates that will not be counted. Seymour said a notice was also sent with all mail-in ballots.