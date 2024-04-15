© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poetry Moment: 'ars poetica, 2019,' Airlea D. Matthews

WPSU | By Marjorie Maddox
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:47 AM EDT

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of 20 books, and professor of English and creative writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University. 

Welcome to Poetry Moment.

___

Ars poetica—Latin for “the art of poetry”—refers not only to a poem by Horace, but more generally to any poem about, well, poetry. During April, National Poetry Month, you, too, may be wondering, “Why Poetry Month? Why Poetry Moment? What even is poetry?” Today’s work, “ars poetica, 2019, by Airea D. Matthews, provides a delightful and surprising answer.

Airea D. Matthews is the author of Simulacra

2017), winner of the Yale Younger Poets Award, and the newly released Bread and Circus (2023, Scribner). She is an associate professor at Bryn Mawr College, where she co-chairs the creative writing program, and is currently serving as Philadelphia’s poet laureate.

In her famous ars poetica, “Poetry,” the modern poet Marianne Moore begins by confessing, “I, too, dislike it.” She ends, however, by embracing poetry as an “imaginary garden with real toads,” a place where we can all find what’s genuine.

In today’s poem, a woman who is frustrated by poetry asks, “[I]s poetry meant to be/inaccessible?” By way of response, Airea D. Matthews showcases the flash of epiphany, the light of poetry, and the strength and miracle of image.

Here’s "ars poetica, 2019" by Airea D. Matthews

- - -

a woman who doesn’t read              many poems asks                        is poetry meant to be 

inaccessible       if she’s supposed to feel                                     caught in a thicket

without a boned shiv                       to free herself and               no one near enough

to offer their blade        trapped in the tangle                             as language vines

her neck               to choke her out    or fold her weary              from all the sensory

wrestling              I tell her absent sight                                        sound serves      touch matters

that she might bend                        bramble away                                          move to the quiet clearing

                                                every poem has them
pockets of air                                                                                                        where lightning twice strikes

 
- - -
Previously published in the Virginia Quarterly Review
- - -

That was “ars poetica, 2019” by Airea D. Matthews Thanks for listening.

___

Listen for Poetry Moment with Marjorie Maddox Mondays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WPSU. You can more episodes at wpsu.org/PoetryMoment.

Our theme music is by Eric Ian Farmer.
Tags
Poetry MomentPennsylvaniaLocal Programs
Marjorie Maddox
Marjorie Maddox is the host of WPSU's Poetry Moment for the 2023-24 season. She has been a professor of English and creative writing since 1990 at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.
See stories by Marjorie Maddox