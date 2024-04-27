Archive of the Local Groove from April 27, 2024

All music featured is from The Local Groove Presents on WPSU-TV

Adam & The Armadillos - I Learned It From Hank

Cass & The Bailout Crew - Throw Another Stone

Eric Ian Farmer & Friends - Attempted Genocide

Gabe Stillman - Ain't Gonna Change

Hannah Bingman - Clearer And Clearer

ma'am - Eligah

Mama Corn - Holdin' Pen

Marshmellow Overcoat - At The End Of The Day

Mellow Honey - The Sugar Store

Natascha & The Spy Boys - Bad Girl

The Dishonest Fiddlers - Marylou's Flowers

The PennSoulvanians - Last Call

The Sorters - Ocean Beach

Host - Radios Don Bedell