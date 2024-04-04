The solar eclipse means many central Pennsylvania schools are canceling classes or dismissing early

The eclipse set to cross over Pennsylvania Monday will mean no class or early dismissal for students in many school districts in central and northcentral Pennsylvania.

The eclipse will begin around 2 p.m., which is close to dismissal time for many schools. So, many districts in the path of the eclipse plan to close or operate on modified schedules.

Eric Mineweaser, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at the Warren County School District, said students and teachers will not have class on Monday as part of an “energy day.”

Mineweaser said that is for student safety. Instead, he said, students and staff will be given free eclipse glasses from Penn State Behrend.

“It’s really the talk of the town right now,” Mineweaser said.

Chris Rosenblum, the State College Area School District's director of communications, said the district could not be sure students would not look at the eclipse without the proper glasses. So, it’s sending them home two hours early.

But, he said, the eclipse has provided an opportunity to talk with students about astronomy.

“It’s an incredible event, but you need to be safe with it,” Rosenblum said.

The Altoona Area School District and Huntingdon Area School District, among others, have also announced their plans to dismiss early.