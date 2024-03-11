DuBois City Council takes step forward in process to fire former city manager Herm Suplizio

The City of DuBois is moving forward with the process to fire its former city manager, Herm Suplizio. He’s facing charges of stealing more than $600,000 in city funds.

In a 3-2 vote Monday night, council approved a resolution to remove Suplizio from all city employment. Council members Shane Dietz and James Aughenbaugh both voted no. Council members Elliot Gelfand, Jennifer Jackson, and Mayor & President of Council Pat Reasinger voted yes.

Thomas Breth, the Interim City Solicitor, said this resolution is only a step forward in the termination process.

“This resolution puts him on notice that after 30 days, council can consider the termination of his employment. It gives him an opportunity to request a hearing in front of council if he wishes to so request," Breth said.

Breth also answered questions regarding Suplizio’s pension. He said whether or not Suplizio gets his pension is dependent on the outcome of his criminal charges.

Breth said there is also a permanent injunction in place stopping DuBois from paying Suplizio, including pension payments. A court would have to lift the order for Suplizio to get more payments.