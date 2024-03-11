© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DuBois City Council takes step forward in process to fire former city manager Herm Suplizio

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published March 11, 2024 at 10:54 PM EDT
The Pennsylvania attorney general announced March 20, 2023, that Herm Suplizio, the city manager of DuBois, had been arrested on charges of theft and fraud. He is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from public accounts.
City of DuBois
/
Screenshot
The Pennsylvania attorney general announced March 20, 2023, that Herm Suplizio, the city manager of DuBois, had been arrested on charges of theft and fraud. He is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from public accounts.

The City of DuBois is moving forward with the process to fire its former city manager, Herm Suplizio. He’s facing charges of stealing more than $600,000 in city funds.

In a 3-2 vote Monday night, council approved a resolution to remove Suplizio from all city employment. Council members Shane Dietz and James Aughenbaugh both voted no. Council members Elliot Gelfand, Jennifer Jackson, and Mayor & President of Council Pat Reasinger voted yes.

Thomas Breth, the Interim City Solicitor, said this resolution is only a step forward in the termination process.

“This resolution puts him on notice that after 30 days, council can consider the termination of his employment. It gives him an opportunity to request a hearing in front of council if he wishes to so request," Breth said.

Breth also answered questions regarding Suplizio’s pension. He said whether or not Suplizio gets his pension is dependent on the outcome of his criminal charges.

Breth said there is also a permanent injunction in place stopping DuBois from paying Suplizio, including pension payments. A court would have to lift the order for Suplizio to get more payments.
Tags
WPSULocal News
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
See stories by Sydney Roach