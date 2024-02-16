New Penn State Press journal creates academic space to study Palestine and Israel

A new journal published by Penn State University Press looks to create an academic space for the study of Palestine and Israel. The editors say the study of the two communities is too often separated, and that many western scholars do not take Palestinian perspectives into account when studying Israel.

The journal will include social, cultural, economic and political topics.

Sonia Boulos is an editor of the Palestine/Israel Review. She’s also an international human rights law professor at Nebrija University in Spain. She said there is a huge gap in the resources available for Palestinian studies compared to Israel studies.

“We're hoping that our new journal is an addition to these efforts to try to minimize the attempts to marginalize Palestinian voices within the Western academia, and to prove that Palestine studies are equally rigorous," Boulos said.

Tamir Sorek is a history professor at Penn State, and the other editor of the Palestine/Israel Review. He said they do not claim to be neutral.

“We believe in human rights. We are against killing civilians, regardless if they are Palestinians or Israelis. So the fact that we are declaring ourselves as challenging the status quo means that we think that the status quo is injust," Sorek said.

Even though the first article published last month, Sorek said the online publication has been years in the making. But he said it has been harder to recruit authors since the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

“People are very occupied mentally. I can tell you that many people who promised to provide articles this fall could not deliver because they're emotionally or otherwise very much involved in what's happening now," Sorek said.

Sorek said the journal does not intend to advocate for a particular solution, but hopes it will open the door for critical studies of both Palestine and Israel.

Campus & Community in Unity - CCU Promotional graphic of an upcoming public discussion, "Palestinians and Israelies, what does the future hold?" The two editors of the new "Palestine/Israel Review" will join the discussion on Feb. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Sorek and Boulos will host a public discussion on Feb. 29 in State College. Sorek said everyone, not just academics, should take part. He said the conversation will include the war and the tens of thousands of people who have already been killed.

“This is done with American direct involvement. The ammunition provided to Israel, the diplomatic umbrella provided to Israel, the economic support provided to Israel, makes Americans directly involved in what's happening. So this is not disconnected from the lives of people," Sorek said.

Boulos also encouraged the public to join the discussion, even if they think the situation is too complicated to understand.

"Give yourself a chance to learn more, to be more reflective, to ask questions, and see how this is going to have an impact on you as an individual in terms of what kind of action you can take on an individual level," Boulos said.

The public conversation will start at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building on South Allen Street on Feb. 29. Mayor Ezra Nanes will also be in attendance.

State College is one of the first municipalities in Pennsylvania to officially call for a ceasefire in Gaza.