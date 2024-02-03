Mix Messages: Tell us about a song you put on a mixtape or playlist to woo a crush

We've all done it. You've got a crush, you make them a mixtape or playlist, and you include a song to telegraph your feelings, something that lets them know you're hoping this friendship turns into more.

What's the song? How did it turn out? Record a voice memo telling us all about it and email it to us: allsongs@npr.org We may use your song and story in an upcoming Valentine's Day edition of the show. (You can also just write us an email or fill out the form below, if talking isn't your thing.)

