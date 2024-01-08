Poetry Moment: 'This Aging Body', by Amy Small-McKinney

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of 20 books, and professor of English and creative writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

—

In the midst of dark days, hope can take us by surprise, offering up the miracles of life. In this new year, how might nature—and our own bodies—remind us again how to dive and fly?

Today’s poet, Amy Small-McKinney, lives in Philadelphia and was the 2011 Montgomery County (PA) Poet Laureate. Her book, Walking Toward Cranes, won the 2016 Kithara Book Prize from Glass Lyre Press. Her poems have been translated into Romanian and Korean, as well as being published in numerous journals, including American Poetry Review and ­Philadelphia Stories.

For more information, see amysmallmckinney.com [amysmallmckinney.com]

When we are grieving —or just feel like giving up—sometimes it is nature that nudges us to keep going. After she published One Day I Am a Field, her collection about COVID 2020 and her husband’s death, poet Amy Small-McKinney “had no idea what was left to talk about.” And then came today’s poem, a work that she describes as “the beginning of both acceptance and joy and the start of a new life.”

Here's “This Aging Body” by Amy Small-McKinney.

- - -

1.

My body a footprint

partially erased

will step out one day

not return

become mud after a storm

its dark moist mouth

its lovely grammar of acceptance.

Until then I remove my broken shoes

kiss them goodbye

leave them to their own resources

run ahead

into weeds and rough branches

to a place I remember

from before I was born

where an evening grosbeak

waits. I will not leave her behind.

2.

This river blue-black.

The heron almost the river’s color.

I think about diving into the muddy

low tide with him

search for fish with him

my body all powder down

my bill a harpoon

but herons are cautious

of humans

and I agree it is best

I remain on the white cushion

of the pontoon

the sky in flames

of cerise and neon

one thin long cloud

cruising away

my body trying to learn

its own constraints, its miracles.

—

Previously published in Persimmon Tree

—

That was “This Aging Body” by Amy Small-McKinney. Thanks for listening.

- - -

