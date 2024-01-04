Crane work to close part of College Avenue in State College at start of Penn State spring semester

The section of College Avenue between Atherton Street and University Drive in State College will be closed for as as long as five days starting Jan. 9, overlapping with the start of classes for Penn State's spring semester.

Timothy Nebgen, PennDOT's press officer for District 2, said a private construction company is taking apart a crane at the Hetzel Street high-rise apartment building. He said it is not a PennDOT project, but that Massaro Construction got a permit from PennDOT allowing it to close the road.

Nebgen, Timothy / PennDOT Map showing the detour during a project to take apart a crane at the Hetzel Street high-rise apartment in State College.

The private company Massaro said it plans to open the road by Jan. 13, but the road could be reopened before that if progress on the project allows it.

"[Massaro] attempted to schedule the work while the students were on break, but this was the earliest that the crane vendor could be on site to complete the demobilization," Nebgen said.

Nebgen said student housing residents will still be able to get to their apartments by way of Hetzel Street.

During the road closure, drivers will have to follow a detour using Atherton Street, Park Avenue and University Drive.