UN Security Council reconvenes to call for halt in fighting as death toll in Gaza approaches 20,000

Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as Israel wages war against Hamas in the besieged enclave. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council reconvenes Wednesday to discuss a humanitarian resolution to stop the fighting that won’t get vetoed by the U.S.

We get the latest from The Washington Post’s Louisa Loveluck.

