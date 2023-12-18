UPMC again requiring masks in medical buildings, citing increased respiratory virus cases

Starting on Wednesday, UPMC medical buildings statewide will require patients, visitors and staff to wear a mask. On its website, the company says this system-wide policy is to address an increase in respiratory virus cases.

Masking is required in hospitals, outpatient medical centers, medical offices and senior living facilities. UPMC’s website says masks will be available at its facilities, and asks visitors and support persons to stay away if they have a fever or stomach illness.

Children 2 years old and under should not wear a mask. If you can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, UPMC says to talk with a staff member for reasonable accommodations.

UPMC has hospitals throughout central and northern Pennsylvania, including in Altoona, Bedford, Kane, Coudersport and Williamsport. UPMC also has outpatient centers throughout the state, including in Lock Haven, Hollidaysburg, Ebensburg, Emporium, Port Allegany, Smethport, Bradford, Warren and Kane.