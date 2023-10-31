© 2023 WPSU
New report: If current levels hold, as little as 6 years remain to limit global warming to 1.5°C

Published October 31, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

A new study says we have between six to twelve years to get to zero greenhouse gas emissions — a critical goal to keep the planet from warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and beyond. But a co-author of the study says we have a good chance to keep warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Imperial College London research fellow Robin Lamboll, who coauthored a new study about our global carbon budget.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.