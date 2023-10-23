Altoona man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of corrections officer

Altoona resident Christopher Aikens pleaded guilty Monday morning to several charges, including second-degree murder for his role in corrections officer Rhonda Russell’s death in November 2021.

The Blair County District Attorney’s office said Aikens was an inmate being transported from the Blair County Prison to the Central Court building for a preliminary hearing when he tried to escape and got a hold of Russell’s gun. That’s when another officer, Altoona Police Sergeant George Bistline, responded and shot his own gun. The District Attorney’s office said Aikens pulled Russell into the line of fire. She died from those injuries, despite quick medical aid.

Aikens is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 13. The District Attorney’s office expects the court to impose a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

“It is our heartfelt hope that this conviction brings Officer Russell’s family and friends some small measure of peace and comfort. The District Attorney’s Office is grateful to Blair County’s law enforcement whose response to the tragic events of that day were unparalleled. Five different police agencies converged at Central Court within minutes of the officer down call and all offered unconditional medical and investigative support,” said District Attorney Pete Weeks and First Assistant District Attorney Nichole Smith in a joint statement.

Aikens’ other charges include robbery, kidnapping, possession of a prohibited firearm and escape.