Sneak Peak at WPSU-TV's Keystone Stories: Community Theater

WPSU’s TV and digital series, Keystone Stories, explores the people, places and culture that make Central Pennsylvania unique. Monday, Sept. 18, the first episode of season 3 will air on WPSU-TV at 9 p.m. It will focus on Community Theater in the area. Here is a snippet from that episode, taking a closer look at the Happy Valley Improv group. Co-Founder James Tierney talked to WPSU about improv and the audience experience at the group’s Blue Brick theater in downtown State College. They opened the theater in 2021.

Here's the transcript of that conversation:

Improv Actors:

When I say Happy, you say Valley. Happy valley happy valley when I say blue you say brick blue brick blue brick yessssssss!

James Tierney:

“Improvised theater is anywhere from 1 to 10 people on stage that are taking a suggestion from the audience, and that's inspiring them to tell a story. That story is completely made up on the spot. It could be inspired by events in their lives. The reason why it works is because everyone on that stage trusts each other. Anytime somebody brings an idea, it is accepted that that is the idea. And then we respond productively to that idea.”

Improv Actors:

All right. One, two, three. [talking over each other]...I heard cornville…

James Tierney:

“So our shows right now, Friday nights at seven, those are our flagship shows. You'll see a variety of improvised theater from very like slapstick comedy where there's lots of lots of laughs, to we have a couple of groups that are dramatic improv. So you might not laugh for the entire 25 minutes, but they're telling a story from start to finish, very narrative-based with some drama in it.”

Improv Actors:

Can I get a chair that my feet can touch the ground? No, federal law is against it.

James Tierney:

“We say improv shows are going to be great as long as everybody is making everybody else look good. So whatever move I make, if you're accepting that and responding productively to it, and then I'm accepting that and responding productively to it, you're not going to have a bad show. The idea of "yes and" in improv is not necessarily saying the words "yes and." Well, let's take those two things separately. "Yes" means that you're accepting what is said on stage as now part of the reality that you and your partner have created. The "and" part is then building on it productively, responding productively.

Improv Actors:

Your fair skin. It may just crisp up. [laughter] I'll be OK.

James Tierney:

“It's tough. It's a lot tougher... I used to say that I've taught intermediate macroeconomics to students, and it's easier to teach that than it is to teach 'yes and'.”

Improv Actors:

I saw it as part of my heritage.

James Tierney:

“But really, what we want people to get out of being in our company and coming to our shows is feeling a part of a community. People who have got your back. Before every single show... when we're warming up before a show, we always say, 'I've got your back' to everybody else who's going to be on stage with us. We want them to feel welcomed, a space that they can take up space. That's why we said the Blue Brick Theater is somewhere that you take up space and be loud and be proud. That's what I really think people get out of it.”

Improv Actors:

I told you, you don't need to flounce like a ghost, that's my job.

James Tierney:

“I believe art is the creation of something from nothing. And at the core, that's what all art is. If I pick up a guitar and I write a song, I'm creating something from nothing. If I have a blank canvas and I'm painting something, there was nothing there. Now there is something there. So it’s a very broad idea of what art is. That's how I define it. And improv is right there with it. You're creating something out of nothing.”

Improv Actors:

Guess what happened to my friend? I don't know you, but you started bugging me. [laughter and clapping]

That was Happy Valley Improv co-founder James Tierney talking to WPSU. Tune in to season three's debut of Keystone Stories on WPSU-TV Monday, Sept 18, at 9 p.m., for the full story on Community Theatre, including a look at the Altoona Community Theater and Sock & Buskin in Centre County.