More electric vehicle charging stations coming to central Pennsylvania

New electric vehicle charging stations are coming to central Pennsylvania. Fifty-four projects across the state have been selected for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, funding.

Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton and Jefferson counties are each getting at least one charging station. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said the hope is to have construction start later this year or the beginning of next year.

“The number of electric vehicles that we have in Pennsylvania today is growing. There will be more tomorrow than today and more the day after that,” Carroll said.

Carroll said the awardees will have to get the necessary permits to develop electric charging stations, but he does not expect any problems with the process.

Four federally compliant charging ports will be funded at each charging location.

See the list of conditional awards in central Pennsylvania below:

Blair County



Electrify America, LLC: $790,703 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Tyrone (I-99, Exit 48)

Sheetz, Inc: $691,197 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Altoona (I-99, Exit 32)

Centre County



TA Operating LLC: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Milesburg (I-80, Exit 158)

Clearfield County



Blink Network LLC: $529,988 for a charging station at the Kwik Fill in Kylertown (I-80, Exit 133)

Clinton County



Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $812,990 for a charging station at the Flying J Travel Center in Mill Hall (I-80, Exit 173)

Jefferson County

