Kane Historical Preservation Society getting funding to improve safety and comfort of buildings

The Kane Historic Preservation Society is getting funding to make two of its buildings more comfortable to visitors and to make sure artifacts are safely preserved.

The West Penn Power Energy Sustainable Energy Fund gave the society $14,000 to use for an ASHRAE Level 1 energy audit for the Kane Depot and the Kane Memorial Chapel.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Kane Memorial Chapel is on the left, and a statue of Thomas Kane, the borough's founder, is on the right.

The Kane Memorial Chapel is dedicated to Thomas Kane, an American Civil War General and the founder of Kane.

Sydney Roach / WPSU A wolf sculpture outside of Kane Depot celebrates the work of Dr. E.H. McCleery to save the "lobo wolves."

The other building is the Kane Depot, which holds the history of a local doctor who saved what he called “lobo wolves,” or western United States wolves, from extinction.

Joel Morrison is the Fund Administrator of the West Penn Power Energy Sustainable Fund. He says these energy audits will help the historical society find out what they can do to improve energy efficiency, which could save money and improve the experience for visitors.

“When you do energy efficiency properly, you inherently make that building safer, and more comfortable,” Morrison said.

Morrison said the energy audits will show what the condition of the building is and what can be repaired, such as a natural gas stove letting out carbon monoxide or a window letting in a draft. He also said balancing the temperature inside will help preserve the irreplaceable artifacts inside.