Penn State leaders visiting Ag Progress Days talk about challenges from delayed PA funding

Penn State and Pennsylvania’s other state-related universities still have not received their usual state funding for the fiscal year, and that delay in Harrisburg creates challenges for university programs, particularly in agriculture.

Pennsylvania’s General Assembly passed and the governor signed a main budget for the state for this fiscal year. But appropriations for the state-related universities are still stalled.

Rick Roush, dean of Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, said that delay creates uncertainty for staff.

“It’s a very competitive job market out there for faculty and staff, and it just freezes us, while other people are doing hiring,” Roush said.

The university has delayed giving employees pay raises until it gets its state funding. And the funding specifically for Penn State’s agriculture outreach and extension programs is held up too.

“For our college it’s a double whammy," Roush said Wednesday before the Government and Industry Day lunch that's part of the college's Ag Progress Days and draws politicians and government officials.

Ag Progress Days is an annual three-day event at the university's agricultural research center in Rock Springs, in Centre County. It features agricultural exhibits, research tours, workshops and some politics.

Governor Josh Shapiro, who spoke at the lunch, has proposed increasing Penn State funding about 7% to $259 million. But, some Republicans have called for more financial transparency from Penn State, Pitt and Temple, along with criticizing tuition increases.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said she’s confident the state knows the importance of the universities both for education and the economy.

“Hopefully as people come here and see for themselves what Penn State University does for the state of Pennsylvania it will motivate them to move faster," she said.

The state Senate and House aren’t scheduled to reconvene until mid- and late-September.