Sea urchins in the Caribbean are dying. A student helped identify why

University of South Florida microbiologist Mya Breitbart and her student Isabella Ritchie are still riding the high of being part of a “once-in-a-career” discovery. In just a matter of months, they helped an international team figure out what’s behind a population decline of sea urchins in the Caribbean: a tiny parasite.

They join Deepa Fernandes to talk about their work to solve a sea urchin mystery.

