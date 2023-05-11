Haiti's violent 'Bwa Kale' movement provides concern and optimism

In Haiti’s capital of Port-Au-Prince, some residents have grown sick of the gang control and violence they have suffered under for years. Now the people are taking the fight against gang violence into their own hands in what is called the Bwa Kale movement — a movement where citizens hunt down and sometimes kill suspected gang members.

Garry Pierre-Pierre is a Pulitzer-Prize-winning Haitian-American journalist and founder of the Haitian Times. He joins Deepa Fernandes for more on the “Bwa Kale” movement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

