National Park Service works to restore Amache, former site of a Japanese internment camp

Thousands of Japanese Americans were forcibly incarcerated at various sites in the U.S. during World War II. Now the National Park Service is working to restore one, the Amache National Historical Site, to honor those who died and what survivors want to see.

Emma VandenEinde of the Mountain West News Bureau tells us about the National Park Service’s effort to restore the site and what survivors would like to see.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.