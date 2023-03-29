The Bellefonte Area High School was evacuated Wednesday, as it and several schools received threats, found to be a hoaxes

Students were evacuated from the Bellefonte Area High School Wednesday morning, after police received a threatening phone call, one of several across the state police are saying are not credible, according to a post on the school district’s website.

According to the Bellefonte Police, the threat claimed that multiple students had been shot in a bathroom. Police said that was hoax.

Other school districts are also being contacted by police. The State College Area School District administration sent an email saying that "Bellefonte Area High School received a threat via phone call (in the form of a pre-recorded phone call)" and went into lockdown.

The State College Area School District is "working on increasing police presence at all district buildings for the remainder of the day. Elementary students will remain inside for recess today and physical education classes will remain inside, as well. Other than these precautions, all school operations will run as normal."

A post on the Mifflin County School District website says that, “Nationwide there are false computer generated 911 calls being sent claiming that specific schools are involved with an Active Shooter Event. All these calls have been unfounded and considered a hoax.”

The Mifflin County School District did not receive the call, but at least two others in central Pennsylvania have.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.