Health Minute: The Final Episode

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

The Health Minute project was designed to amplify important health information and resources to a broad public radio audience. After three years and 156 episodes, this is the final Health Minute.

Health Minute messages were created by 49 faculty, staff, and alumni from Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing. Topics included major health issues like cancer prevention, cardiovascular health, and mental health awareness, and seasonal messages on topics like personal safety, immunizations and exercise.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we shared information to help everyone stay as well as possible.

A sincere thank you to all who listened. We truly hope our efforts helped Pennsylvanians stay healthy.