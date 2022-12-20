Health Minute: New Year's Resolutions

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

The New Year is a time when many people set resolutions. Among Americans who did so in 2020, a survey showed half resolved to exercise more and 43% to eat healthier. But only 12% of people kept the resolutions all year. Within six months, most people fail to keep their resolution due to unrealistic goals or failing to track their progress.

Dietitians suggest setting realistic goals, starting small, and continuing to build on your goals. It is possible to keep healthy habits all year long. Eat whole foods, sit less, move more, cut back on sugar, get quality sleep, and cook more at home. Learn more at healthline.com .