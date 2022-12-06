Health Minute: Christmas Tree Safety

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

During the holiday season, it's important to pay attention to Christmas tree safety. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, Christmas trees account for hundreds of fires yearly in the United States.

Here are a few tips to keep your home safe this holiday season. First, keep trees at least 3 feet away from potential fire sources. Do not overload electrical outlets and never leave an unattended tree lit. Water trees daily. Inspect strands of lights every year, and replace them if they’re worn or frayed. Finally, be sure that artificial trees and ornaments are flame retardant.

A safe family and home are gifts that keep on giving! For more information visit the U.S. Fire Administration's website.