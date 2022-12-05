How to buy Nittany Lion Inn furniture at Penn State's sale this week

Penn State is holding a furniture sale all this week for pieces from the Nittany Lion Inn, which the university sold in the fall. Anyone can buy the furniture Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Most of the items will be from guest rooms and will include things like beds, nightstands, artwork, pillows, lamps, dressers, chairs, and more.

Organizers didn't release prices ahead of time but said items will be "very affordable." Buyers can use credit card, cash or check.

They're expecting heavy traffic around the Nittany Lion Inn during the sale and urge drivers who aren't attending to avoid the area.

For parking during the sale, the surface lot in front of the Inn will be closed, but the nearby Nittany Deck will be available for a dollar an hour. The Nittany Deck is expected to reach capacity at times, and visitors will then be sent to the East or West Desks depending on the size of their vehicles.

There will be a free shuttle to move people between Porter North and the Nittany Lion Inn from the hours of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Shoppers can also use the free CATA bus routes — including the Red Link, the Blue Loop, and the White Loop.

More information about parking during the sale can be found on Penn State's Transportation Services website.