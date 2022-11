Massachusetts has lost more than 40% of its salt marsh since colonial times, and much of what’s left is threatened by sea level rise, development and pollution. Ecologists are now studying whether a small creature called a “ribbed mussel” could help.

WBUR’s Barbara Moran reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.