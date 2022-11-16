Health Minute: GERD Awareness Week

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

November 20th marks the beginning of GERD Awareness Week. According to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, nearly one-third of adults in North America suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease or “GERD.” You may know this as heartburn. Other symptoms may include a sour taste in your mouth, chronic cough, and even chest discomfort.

Lifestyle changes like weight loss, and dietary changes like decreasing caffeine, carbonated beverages, alcohol, and citrus juices may alleviate symptoms.

Persistent disease can lead to more serious precancerous conditions. Talk with your primary care provider if you feel you have symptoms of GERD and learn more at the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders website .

