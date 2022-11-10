Health Minute: Indoor Activity

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

Don’t be stuck inside during the cold weather with nothing to do! Here are some suggestions to help you stay mentally and physically healthy this winter.

At home you can pop in an exercise DVD or stream workouts online. Dance while doing housework and other chores. Go up and down flights of stairs and walk around your house.

If you can venture out, walk at the mall or join a fitness center for fun group exercise classes or swimming. Bowling, roller skating and indoor pickleball are also fun options. Keep yourself mentally healthy by reading a book, working on a crossword or puzzle, journaling, crocheting, knitting, or painting. Call friends to help pass the time.

Learn more about staying physically and mentally active at the American Heart Association website.

