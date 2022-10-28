Penn State Athletics changes rules for Beaver Stadium student section after safety concerns

After last Saturday's White Out game, attendees in the student section complained about the tight crowd entering the stadium, people filling the aisles, and feeling unsafe due to pushing and thrown objects.

Because of this, Penn State Athletics announced on Twitter it's making changes to how future games will function, starting with Saturday's Ohio State game.

Now, students will be given wristbands they'll be required to show each time they enter the student section to prevent non-students from sneaking in.

They will also be making operational changes to how the student section is filled, including assigning students a section once they're in the stadium.

THREAD: A step-by-step guide to the new student section entry — Beaver Stadium (@beaver_stadium) October 27, 2022

Penn State Athletics hopes these changes will prevent overcrowding.