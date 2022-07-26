Health Minute: Plantar Fasciitis

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carole Nese College of Nursing.

Have you seized the opportunity to go for a walk or run, or to enjoy outdoor sports and now have discomfort in your heel? The most common cause of heel pain in the United States is plantar fasciitis.

The plantar fascia supports the arch of the foot and acts as a shock absorber. The most common symptom of plantar fasciitis is pain in the heel first thing in the morning or after a period of rest. Between 70-80% of people with plantar fasciitis experience symptom relief with conservative treatment such as icing, stretching, and over the counter anti-inflammatory drugs.

For more information, visit the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons or talk to your health care provider.