© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - June 28, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 28, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
John Prine performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris / AP
/
Invision
John Prine performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, June 28, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from B.B. King, Bob Dylan, The Black Keys, Bare Bones, Dr. John, Blind Willie McTell, Robert Lockwood Jr., Chris Smither, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, John Prine, The Four Blazes, Charlie Musselwhite, James Cotton, John Lee Hooker, Alabama Shakes, Ruth Brown, The Hoax, Climax Blues Band, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel