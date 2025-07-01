WPSU Blues Archive - June 28, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, June 28, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from B.B. King, Bob Dylan, The Black Keys, Bare Bones, Dr. John, Blind Willie McTell, Robert Lockwood Jr., Chris Smither, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, John Prine, The Four Blazes, Charlie Musselwhite, James Cotton, John Lee Hooker, Alabama Shakes, Ruth Brown, The Hoax, Climax Blues Band, and more.

