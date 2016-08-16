© 2022 WPSU
New Mix: Bon Iver, The White Stripes, Lambchop, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published August 16, 2016 at 12:46 PM EDT

This week on All Songs Considered, we return from break with new music by some of our all-time favorite artists, including a wildly different sound from Bon Iver, a previously unreleased White Stripes song and a remarkable new direction for the Nashville art-folk group Lambchop.

Also on the show: The Neutral Milk Hotel-inspired LVL UP, an arresting instrumental from Swans percussionist Thor Harris and Ed Harcourt's searing indictment against political corruption.

But first, Robin digs into a little gift from Bob: a Twinkie!

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
