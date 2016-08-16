New Mix: Bon Iver, The White Stripes, Lambchop, More

This week on All Songs Considered, we return from break with new music by some of our all-time favorite artists, including a wildly different sound from Bon Iver, a previously unreleased White Stripes song and a remarkable new direction for the Nashville art-folk group Lambchop.

Also on the show: The Neutral Milk Hotel-inspired LVL UP, an arresting instrumental from Swans percussionist Thor Harris and Ed Harcourt's searing indictment against political corruption.

But first, Robin digs into a little gift from Bob: a Twinkie!

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.