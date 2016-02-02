© 2022 WPSU
New Mix: Santigold, Macklemore, PJ Harvey, Iggy Pop, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published February 2, 2016 at 1:00 PM EST
Clockwise from upper left: Macklemore and Jamila Woods, Santigold, PJ Harvey, Iggy Pop and Josh Homme
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Macklemore and Jamila Woods, Santigold, PJ Harvey, Iggy Pop and Josh Homme

On this week's All Songs Considered, we've got several new favorites including Bob Boilen's No. 1 discovery of 2016 so far, Lucy Dacus. Robin Hilton shares songs by several artists he thinks are about to release their best albums yet, including Santigold and Ane Brun.

Also on the show: Iggy Pop brings back his Bowie-inspired swagger with help from Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, French musicians Adan Jodorowsky & Xavi Polycarpe channeled their recent breakups into a big '70s-flavored pop song, PJ Harvey returns to her original rock sound and electronic artist Ital Tek reflects on his love of guitar drones and distorted electronics. Plus, rapper Macklemore asks a lot of difficult questions about race and responsibility in the song "White Privilege II."

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
