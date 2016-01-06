16 Number One Songs From Our First 16 Years

Sixteen years ago All Songs Considered started as NPR's first online-only program. This month we're celebrating its sweet 16 birthday, and to mark the occasion on this week's episode we're counting down our favorite songs from each of the past 16 years. Hearing some of these cuts is a real trip down memory lane, from the dreamy synth sound of Moby's "Porcelain," and Björk's polyrhythmic "Hidden Place," to The Postal Service, Grizzly Bear and Kanye West's brilliant and playful earworm "Gold Digger."

If you've had a memorable moment with All Songs Considered, share your story in the comments section below. We love hearing from our listeners. And if you want to share your own list of number one songs from each of the past 16 years, well pass that along, too!

