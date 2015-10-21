New Music From Beach House, Chairlift, CMJ Discoveries And More

On this week's All Songs Considered, Robin starts the show with a question: What bands have you discovered and fallen in love with from commercials? His first pick, Chairlift, has come a long way since its 2008 ad for the Apple iPod Nano. Bob's first pick, Stolen Jars, is one of his CMJ 2015 favorites and has also been featured in an Apple ad. Share your picks in the comments.

Also on the show: Bob shares some of the other CMJ acts he loved this year, like the childlike Weaves and the engrossing Bayonne. Bronze Radio Return, one of Robin's SXSW picks from 2013, is back, bringing big, buoyant pop. And Beach House returns quickly, with Thank Your Lucky Stars arriving just two months after its last album, Depression Cherry.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.