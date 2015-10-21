© 2022 WPSU
New Music From Beach House, Chairlift, CMJ Discoveries And More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published October 21, 2015 at 9:30 AM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Bronze Radio Return, Beach House, Bayonne, Chairlift
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Bronze Radio Return, Beach House, Bayonne, Chairlift

On this week's All Songs Considered, Robin starts the show with a question: What bands have you discovered and fallen in love with from commercials? His first pick, Chairlift, has come a long way since its 2008 ad for the Apple iPod Nano. Bob's first pick, Stolen Jars, is one of his CMJ 2015 favorites and has also been featured in an Apple ad. Share your picks in the comments.

Also on the show: Bob shares some of the other CMJ acts he loved this year, like the childlike Weaves and the engrossing Bayonne. Bronze Radio Return, one of Robin's SXSW picks from 2013, is back, bringing big, buoyant pop. And Beach House returns quickly, with Thank Your Lucky Stars arriving just two months after its last album, Depression Cherry.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
