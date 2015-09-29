© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mix: Psych Pop And Gritty Rock From John Grant, Dilly Dally, More

By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published September 29, 2015 at 1:50 PM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Dilly Dally, Marian McLaughlin, Pell, John Grant
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Dilly Dally, Marian McLaughlin, Pell, John Grant

Good luck getting these tunes out of your head.

Host Bob Boilen kicks off this week's All Songs Considered with new music by Pell, a rapper and songwriter who garnered well-deserved attention for his first mixtape, and is back in a big way with production help from TV On the Radio's Dave Sitek. That's followed by a bizarre and relatable introspection from John Grant, a twisting Beatles-esque tune from the Danish trio Slaughter Beach and the "Misguided Light" of Younghusband. From there we enter the enchanted forest of the mind of Marian McLaughin and co-host Robin Hilton leaves us with "Desire" from Toronto outfit Dilly Dally.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton