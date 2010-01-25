A Pink Floyd Cover From The Hotrats, Sounds From Sweden, Surfer Blood And More

On this edition of All Songs Considered, we've got two bands from Sweden that make gorgeous, otherworldly music: The duo known as jj has a warm and wistful new CD called No. 3, featuring the seductive voice of Elin Kastlander, while the band Fredrik has a mesmerizing new concept album called Trilogi. We're featuring selections from both on the program, along with new music from The Besnard Lakes, Surfer Blood, Midlake, singer-songwriter Josiah Wolf and a group called The Hotrats covering a classic from Pink Floyd.

