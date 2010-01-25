© 2022 WPSU
A Pink Floyd Cover From The Hotrats, Sounds From Sweden, Surfer Blood And More

Published January 25, 2010 at 2:22 PM EST
Upper left: Fredrik Hultin and Ola Lindefelt of the Swedish band Fredrik; upper right: Elin Kastlander of the band jj; bottom: The Besnard Lakes.
On this edition of All Songs Considered, we've got two bands from Sweden that make gorgeous, otherworldly music: The duo known as jj has a warm and wistful new CD called No. 3, featuring the seductive voice of Elin Kastlander, while the band Fredrik has a mesmerizing new concept album called Trilogi. We're featuring selections from both on the program, along with new music from The Besnard Lakes, Surfer Blood, Midlake, singer-songwriter Josiah Wolf and a group called The Hotrats covering a classic from Pink Floyd.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

