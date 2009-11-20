Shopping For An MRI (Outside The U.S.) Listen • 0:00

On today's Planet Money:

We continue our search for answers about why MRI prices can differ so greatly. This time we travel from New Haven, Conn. to Japan, where an MRI costs only $160. Why? Well, it's because of the government, the quality of the machines and as we'll hear from neurologist Dr. Michiko Kimura Bruno, because Japanese people really love MRIs.

Download the podcast; or subscribe. Music: The Temper Trap's "Fader." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Flickr.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.