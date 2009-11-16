© 2022 WPSU
Podcast: Looking For Criminals

By Caitlin Kenney
Published November 16, 2009 at 4:20 PM EST
Former Bear Stearns hedge fund manager Matthew Tannin leaves a Brooklyn court house after posting bail in June of 2008.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Podcast: Looking For Criminals

On today's Planet Money:

Last week two Bear Stearns hedge fund managers were acquitted on charges of fraud, stemming from the collapse of two funds they managed in 2007. The government alleged the men knowingly misled investors about the health of the funds by lying about how much money they had personally invested in them and how many redemptions they had. The defense argued that comments made by the men in personal emails were just strategy talk. WNYC reporter Lisa Chow covered the case, she joins us to talk about the verdict and what it may mean for future trials.

Caitlin Kenney