Podcast: Looking For Criminals Listen • 0:00

On today's Planet Money:

Last week two Bear Stearns hedge fund managers were acquitted on charges of fraud, stemming from the collapse of two funds they managed in 2007. The government alleged the men knowingly misled investors about the health of the funds by lying about how much money they had personally invested in them and how many redemptions they had. The defense argued that comments made by the men in personal emails were just strategy talk. WNYC reporter Lisa Chow covered the case, she joins us to talk about the verdict and what it may mean for future trials.

Download the podcast; or subscribe. Music: White Rabbits' "They Done Wrong/We Done Wrong." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Flickr.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.