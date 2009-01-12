Being Black At Sidwell Friends School

The Obama girls have enrolled in one of Washington D.C.'s most exclusive private schools — Sidwell Friends School.

What tips would they find helpful for navigating such a fraught social world? Farai Chideya talks with Sidwell alumna Damali Ayo about her experiences as a black student at the Quaker school.

Ayo started the Facebook group, "Sasha and Malia, We got Your Back! Black Alumns of Sidwell Friends School."

