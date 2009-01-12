© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Being Black At Sidwell Friends School

Published January 12, 2009 at 9:00 AM EST
Michelle Obama, (red coat), walks with her youngest daughter, Sasha, as a full security detail provides a protective escort into Sidwell Friends School on January 5, 2009.
Paul J. Richards
/
AFP/Getty Images
Michelle Obama, (red coat), walks with her youngest daughter, Sasha, as a full security detail provides a protective escort into Sidwell Friends School on January 5, 2009.

The Obama girls have enrolled in one of Washington D.C.'s most exclusive private schools — Sidwell Friends School.

What tips would they find helpful for navigating such a fraught social world? Farai Chideya talks with Sidwell alumna Damali Ayo about her experiences as a black student at the Quaker school.

Ayo started the Facebook group, "Sasha and Malia, We got Your Back! Black Alumns of Sidwell Friends School."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories