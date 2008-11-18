© 2022 WPSU
Hear: World's Shortest Editorials

By Caitlin Kenney
Published November 18, 2008 at 6:19 PM EST
The Chinese say they're paying for America's financial crisis.
Today on Planet Money:

French President Nicolas Sarkozy is hailing the G-20's declaration that credit ratings agency be regulated as a major victory. But professor of banking, Joseph Mason, says he thinks it's just more of the same. Plus: Laura is back from China with a conversation about capitalism.

-- Louisiana State University banking professor Joseph Mason says credit ratings agencies have become arbiters of risk and need more monitoring.

-- A journalist in China calls capitalism a mixed bag.

Download the podcast; or subscribe. Intro music today: Daryl Hall and John Oates' "Rich Girl." Get the opening clip in full. Follow our Twitter feed. Join our Facebook group.

