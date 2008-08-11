Bernie Mac, One Of The Original 'Kings of Comedy'

Comedian and actor Bernie Mac died on August 8 after struggling with pneumonia. He was 50 years old.

Mac began his career doing stand-up routines, and achieved national fame with his appearance in the documentary film The Original Kings of Comedy. Mac went on to star in his own award-winning sitcom The Bernie Mac Show. He also had roles in Friday and Ocean's Eleven.

Most recently, Mac appeared in the upcoming comedy Soul Men. His co-star Isaac Hayes also died this weekend.

This interview was originally broadcast Nov. 27, 2001.

