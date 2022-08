The Library of America has published World War II Writings, a new collection of stories by A.J. Liebling. The legendary American journalist spent five years documenting stories that revealed the "discursive, centrifugal, both repetitive and disparate" nature of war.

The volume, edited by Pete Hamill, includes three books, two dozen New Yorker pieces, maps and a chronology.

