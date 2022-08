Comedian and author John Leguizamo talks about his new book, Pimps, Hos, Playa Hatas and All the Rest of My Hollywood Friends. He discusses his experiences as a Latino in Hollywood.

Guest:

John Leguizamo, Actor, comedian and filmmaker; Author of the new book, Pimps, Hos, Playa Hatas and All the Rest of My Hollywood Friends: My Life (Ecco, 2006)

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.