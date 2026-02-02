Penn State campus closures

-
Penn State DuBois is one of seven campuses that will close in two years after the university’s board of trustees approved the plan last week, pointing to declining enrollment and shrinking surrounding communities.
-
In a contentious decision, Penn State's board of trustees voted 25-8 Thursday night to close seven of its 19 Commonwealth Campuses, a move university leadership described as needed to be successful in the future, but which critics portrayed as rushed and lacking community input.
-
A bipartisan legislative agency to support rural Pennsylvania is urging Penn State’s leadership to consider long-term community impacts when deciding which of its Commonwealth Campuses to close.
-
Penn State's administration says they are considering which campuses to close after the 2026-27 academic year. President Neeli Bendapudi shared a message to the Penn State community Tuesday, saying "we cannot continue with business as usual."
-
Penn State leaders don't rule out the possibility of campus closures when asked about it during a Faculty Senate meeting Tuesday.