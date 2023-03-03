News Over Noise - Episodes 1 & 2

(Note: Extended length versions of these episodes with additional content can be heard at the News Over Noise website. )

Hosts: Leah Dajches & Matt Jordan

Episode 1: News Avoidance and Why It Matters

The U.S. has one of the highest-news avoidance rates in the world, with more than 42 percent of Americans saying they actively avoid the news. On this episode of News Over Noise, we’ll delve into news avoidance, what it is, and why it matters. We’ll also offer some strategies for how to overcome your own reluctance to engage with journalism.

Guest: Kirsten Eddy is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, a senior researcher with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, and a research affiliate with UNC’s Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life.

Episode 2: What Happened to Local News?

Consuming quality local journalism has a profound impact on civic engagement. People vote more, get more engaged in their community, and trust each other more. So, what happens when local news outlets start disappearing? On this episode of News Over Noise, we’ll talk with Tim Lambert, the Multimedia News Director at WITF, about the state of local news and the implications this has for all of us. We’ll also offer some tips on how to evaluate the credibility of the news you consume.

Guest: Tim Lambert is the Multimedia News Director at WITF. He is a six-time recipient of the Radio Television Digital News Association’s (RTDNA) National Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in digital and broadcast journalism and serves as one of four national coaches for the Trusting News project. Tim’s reporting has also been honored on the state, regional and national levels.

News Over Noise is produced by the Penn State, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and WPSU. This program has been funded by the office of the Executive Vice President and Provost of Penn State and is part of the Penn State News Literacy Initiative.

